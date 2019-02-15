Nektar's NKTR-214 shows positive action in Phase 1/2 urothelial cancer study

Results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, PIVOT-02, evaluating Nektar Therapeutics' (NKTR -2.2% ) NKTR-214, combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY +1.6% ) Opdivo (nivolumab), in first-line advanced/metastatic urothelial cancer showed a positive effect. The data were presented at the ASCO GU Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.

The overall response rate (ORR) was 48% (n=13/27) in efficacy-evaluable patients, including five complete responders, with an average reduction in target lesions of 78% from baseline.

The disease control rate (DCR) (responders + stable cancer) was 70% (n=19/27).

The most common treatment-related adverse events were flu-like symptoms (71%), fatigue (56%), rash (46%) and pruritis (32%).

The company will webcast an analyst conference to review the data at 5:00 pm ET.