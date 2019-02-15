Stocks power higher on surging hopes for U.S.-China trade deal

Stocks rallied as investors embraced signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade negotiations, with Pres. Trump saying a deal is close even as structural issues such as forced technology transfers and enforcement oversight remain unresolved.

The Dow racked up its eighth consecutive weekly increase, matching the longest such streak for the period ended Nov. 3, 2017, the Nasdaq also posted its eighth straight weekly gain and the S&P 500 scored its seventh gain in eight weeks; all three major indexes ended this week up more than 2%.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished higher on the day, led by big gains in financials (+2%), energy (+1.6%) and health care (+1.5%).

"The market is just getting rational again and simply rebounding from an irrational selloff last fall," says Icon Funds president Craig Callahan.

The rally came despite data this week showing the first decline in U.S. industrial production in eight months and the largest monthly drop in U.S. retail sales in nearly a decade.

Also, U.S. Treasury prices edged lower, pushing the two-year yield up 2 bps to 2.52% and the 10-year yield a basis point higher to 2.67%.

WTI March crude oil settled +2.2% to $55.59/bbl, capping a ~5.5% weekly gain.