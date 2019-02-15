Deutsche Bank changes plan on consumer-relief funds: Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) has changed plans for more than $4B of funds that were earmarked for consumer relief after the mortgage crisis and now says it will spend the money on originating new loans, according to a report by the bank's monitor, Michael Bresnick.

As part of a $7.2B settlement reached in 2017 with the U.S. Justice Department over bad mortgage bonds sold before the 2008 crisis, the bank was to use the money to help people in imminent risk of defaulting on mortgage payments, had especially high interest rates, or owed more on their mortgage than in the value of their home.

The bank has received consumer-relief credit for more than $1.5B on originating loans, the report says.

The bank said its consumer-relief program has provided financing to more than 190,000 homeowner, specifically to low- and moderate-income homeowners in areas hit particularly hard by the crisis, Bloomberg reports.