Sonic Automotive -8.8% on preview of Q4 report

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is 8.8% lower after hours following an update on Q4 results.

It's guiding to EPS of $0.74-$0.78 adjusted, below consensus for $0.89. For the full year, that would make $1.77-$1.81, below consensus for $1.93.

That performance "fell short of management's expectations in large part due to incentives and performance of its two largest brands, BMW and Honda, which represent approximately 40% of the Company's store level volume and profitability."

In particular, it says it didn't get the historical bump in profitability from BMW stores that it expected, and volume expectations for both brands were unmet.

It's providing Q4 earnings next Wednesday.