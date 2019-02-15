Enbridge 'not surprised' by Minnesota governor's Line 3 appeal, CEO says

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) was not surprised by renewed opposition from Minnesota's new governor to its C$9B Line 3 project but still expects the oil pipeline replacement to enter service by year-end 2019, CEO Al Monaco says.

Pending the state’s appeal and ENB’s various permit applications, the Line 3 construction schedule in Minnesota is flexible to bring the 1,031-mile pipeline into service as planned, Monaco said during today's earnings conference call.

The replacement would allow ENB to restore the flow of the aging Line 3 to 760K bbl/day.

The CEO also said the company would continue to push regulators to allow it to build new natural gas transmission infrastructure that can serve New England consumers with production from the Appalachian Basin.

Monaco said ENB is seeing strong utilization on its Texas Eastern Transmission and Algonquin Gas Transmission systems and believes being able to move more supply from closer basins in the northeastern U.S. would offer a significant growth opportunity.