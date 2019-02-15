Lawsuit against YPF in Passaic River cleanup OK to go to trial, judge says

YPF loses a bid for a pre-trial victory in a fight over the prospective cleanup the contaminated Passaic River in New Jersey that could cost $12B.
The judge who presided over the bankruptcy of YPF’s former subsidiary Maxus Energy today refused to dismiss a lawsuit Maxus’ creditors filed against YPF.
A Maxus predecessor decades ago manufactured the defoliant Agent Orange at a site in Newark on the banks of the Passaic; the toxic Agent Orange byproduct left behind still clings to the silt at the bottom of the river, and state and federal authorities have been pressing Maxus to pay.
