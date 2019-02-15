Deere says farmers waiting for clarity on trade deals before buying equipment

Deere (NYSE:DE) fell 2.2% in today's trade after reporting earnings that came in short of expectations, saying farmers are delaying machinery purchases as they wait for a resolution of trade disputes between the U.S. and major foreign buyers of farm commodities such as China.

"The trade uncertainty is pausing some purchasing decisions as customers take a wait-and-see approach," Joshua Jepsen, director of investor relations, said on today's earnings conference call.

Farmers often place equipment orders in the late fall and winter in exchange for price discounts, but Deere said initial buying across its major equipment categories was flat or down moderately from last year.

To make matters worse, Deere built up $1.3B in inventory in the latest quarter, hoping the U.S.-China trade spat would be resolved.

Jefferies machinery analyst Stephen Volkmann says the inventory could weigh on Deere's profits if the trade dispute drags on, perhaps forcing the company to resort to cost cuts.

"If we settle the trade issue in a meaningful way, then [Deere's earnings] forecast is conservative," Volkmann says, "but if it continues to drag on, you are going to see some risk."