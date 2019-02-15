PepsiCo launches restructuring plan but has no plans to break up

New PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) CEO Ramon Laguarta says he has no plans to break up the company or divest its bottling operations, after completing a four-month review of the global business.

"We believe our product and geographic portfolios make sense. And we do not currently see the need to shed or acquire businesses in any significant way," Laguarta said on today's earnings conference call.

But PEP has started a new restructuring program that will lead to an undisclosed number of jobs and factories over several years.

PEP said today it expects to incur ~$2.5B in pretax restructuring charges through 2023, mostly from severance and other employee costs; the company's FY 2018 results included $138M of restructuring costs, and it expects to incur $800M in related charges during the current year.

PEP also said it forecasts organic revenue to rise 4% this year vs. 3.7% in the prior year, with core earnings excluding currency fluctuations falling by ~1%, driven by items including a higher tax rate and investments being made this year; the company expects to spend ~$4.5B on capex in 2019, a Y/Y increase of more than $1B.