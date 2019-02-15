Aradigm files for bankruptcy in California

Aradigm (OTC:ARDM) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in California.

That will launch a process to sell substantially all of its assets to an interested party in order to satisfy claims of creditors, with any remainder going to stockholders.

It says it determined on Monday that without confirmed funding from its primary investor and partner, it wouldn't have funds to meet future obligations.

The company says it remains confident in the efficacy, safety and quality of its Apulmiq/Linhaliq offering.

It has assets and liabilities of $10M-$50M in its petition. Market cap today was $6.42M.