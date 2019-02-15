Windstream responds to loss in Aurelius default trial

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) is signaling a steady course after it was dealt a loss in its debt-default trial against Aurelius Capital Management.

It will appeal the verdict and work toward serving customers, it suggests, amid speculation that its hand might be forced in bankruptcy.

“We are disappointed in, and frankly surprised by, the ruling and will be taking immediate steps to pursue all available options, including post-trial motions and an appeal,” says Windstream CEO Tony Thomas.

“Additionally, we will work with our creditors on the next course of action. Windstream provides critical voice and data services to customers across the U.S. We remain committed to serving them and ensuring they realize the maximum benefit in transitioning to next-generation technology solutions and premium broadband services.”

Windstream wrapped the after-hours trading session a whopping 57% down on postmarket volume that exceeded its daytime average.