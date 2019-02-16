What's next for Windstream after debt-default trial loss?

What's next for Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) after months of waiting ended with a loss in its debt-default trial against Aurelius Capital Management?

First, a likely appeal: “We are disappointed in, and frankly surprised by, the ruling and will be taking immediate steps to pursue all available options, including post-trial motions and an appeal,” says Windstream CEO Tony Thomas.

That probably pushes any real result beyond the near term. But assuming upheld verdicts, bankruptcy is a very likely outcome, though the company would most likely reorganize rather than liquidate.

Windstream was ordered to pay $310.5M plus interest dating from last July 23 to Aurelius, since the sale-leaseback it used as part of its spin-off of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was ruled impermissible under the bond covenants.

That's funding that many commenters think Windstream could produce -- but the default ruling could entitle other lenders to demand immediate repayment just as Aurelius has done, which could force the company's hand on bankruptcy (depending on the extent of its bond swaps). And Aurelius could stand to profit from Windstream failing to honor debts via credit-default swaps.

A three-day market weekend allows for some time to breathe and get next steps together.

Windstream is set to report earnings next Thursday; consensus estimate for EPS is -$3.09 on revenues of $1.41B.

Windstream wrapped Friday's after-hours trading session a whopping 57% down on postmarket volume that exceeded its daytime average.