Regeneron and Sanofi prevail in review of Amgen's IL-4 receptor patent

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and development partner Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announce that the USPTO has invalidated 17 claims as obvious of U.S. Patent No. 8,679,487 owned by Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Immunex covering antibodies that target human interleukin-4 receptors (IL-4R), the mechanism of action of former pipeline candidate AMG 317 (a Phase 2 study in asthma was completed in February 2009).

The European Patent Office followed with its revocation of Immunex's European Patent No. 2,990,420 due to insufficiency of disclosure.

Regeneron and Sanofi preemptively sued Amgen in 2017 in defense of Dupixent (dupilumab), an IL-4R antagonist approved in the U.S. for asthma and eczema.