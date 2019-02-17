Southwest Airlines declares 'operational emergency'

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) told its mechanics on Friday that it was experiencing an "operational emergency" due to an unusually high number of grounded jets and demanded they show up for work or risk termination, according to a company memo seen by CNBC.

The airline usually plans for having as many as 20 aircraft removed from daily service, but each day last week, the percentage of out-of-service aircraft among its available fleet of about 750 Boeing 737s has been double the daily average.