Walmart headlines earnings calendar this week

Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) earnings this week will reveal how it fared in its battle with Amazon for Christmas shoppers' dollars and provide the latest figure about the health of American consumers.

Some on Wall Street are expecting the retailer to report its weakest profit margins in years - alongside rising sales - as investments it's making to better compete in the digital era weigh on profitability.

Rising transport and labor costs are also adding to bottom line pressure. Walmart, which employs more than 2.2M people, is offering a yearly salary of almost $90,000 to attract truckers for its delivery fleet.