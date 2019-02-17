Could the U.K. join CPTPP post-Brexit?

Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has poured cold water on proposals from the U.K. to swiftly join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) post-Brexit, but did admit the country stands ready to "fast track" some form of trade deal with Britain.

"Obviously it's a statement of fact that the U.K. is not within the Pacific," he said. "Some of the other TPP members would think that there are some nations within the Asia Pacific region who might be earlier starters in terms of coming in."

U.K. International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has repeatedly set out the goal of joining the CPTPP, an agreement that includes Australia, Japan, Canada, and several other nations.

