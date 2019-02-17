Intervention sought in Nissan-Renault merger - WSJ

Months before the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, the Japanese government intervened in talks about whether to merge Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY), WSJ reports.

Nissan executives initially asked for help in fending off a proposal to merge the carmakers that Ghosn was championing, but the move threatened to backfire when Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, or METI, responded by drafting an agreement that would allow it to oversee talks between the two auto partners, a role Nissan considered invasive.