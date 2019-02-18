New Zealand next to plan digital tax

Extending a global effort to bring global tech giants into the tax net, New Zealand plans to update its laws so it can tax revenue earned by digital firms like Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

The proposed digital services tax (DST) would tax multinational online companies at about 2 or 3 percent on the revenue they generate in New Zealand.

A number of other countries including the U.K, Spain, Italy, France, Austria, Australia and India have enacted or already announced plans for a DST.