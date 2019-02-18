Trade optimism lifts stocks in Asia

Asian markets firmed overnight, after the Dow and Nasdaq boasted their eighth consecutive weekly gains, on hopes the U.S. and China would hammer out an agreement resolving their protracted trade war.

The two sides resume negotiations this week with President Trump saying he may extend a March 1 deadline for a deal.

China's credit growth also exceeded expectations in January, helping ease worries of a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

Nikkei +1.8% ; Shanghai +2.7% ; Hang Seng +1.8% .

