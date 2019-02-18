Facebook 'open to meaningful regulation'

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) said it is "open to meaningful regulation" after U.K. lawmakers lashed out at the tech giant, saying it should be subject to a compulsory code of ethics to tackle the spread of fake news and abuse of user data.

Calling the company "digital gangsters," the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee further concluded that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg failed to show "leadership or personal responsibility."

"Democracy is at risk... and big tech companies are failing in the duty of care they owe to their users."