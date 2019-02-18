Saudi Arabia signs $20B in deals with Pakistan

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman plans to invest a whopping $20B in Pakistan - including in its energy and agriculture sectors - as he began a swing through Asia at a time when his ties with the West are waning.

The news didn't appear to phase investors, with the benchmark Karachi Stock Exchange 100 Index falling on Monday to the lowest level in about three weeks.

MBS's stop in Pakistan is the first leg of a broader trip that will take him to India, South Korea and China, where he's set to meet with President Xi.

