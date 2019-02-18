Jury awards $152M in Ford Explorer case

An Alabama jury has awarded $151.8M to Travaris Smith, a young man paralyzed in a 2015 rollover accident involving a Ford Explorer (NYSE:F).

According to a court document, the SUV did not meet Ford's own safety guidelines and the automaker "acted wantonly" in designing the vehicle.

Ford intends to appeal. "Our sympathy goes out to Travaris Smith and his family. At the same time, we disagree with the jury’s conclusion in this case as well as with a series of rulings by the Alabama court that kept the jury from hearing critical evidence."