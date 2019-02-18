Auto tariff probe report sent to White House

The U.S. Commerce Department sent a report on Sunday to President Trump that could unleash steep tariffs on imported cars and auto parts, giving him 90 days to decide whether to act upon the recommendations.

The report provoked a sharp backlash from the industry, with the Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association warning that tariffs will shrink U.S. investment at a time when the car sector is already reeling from declining sales and additional tariffs.

Update: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said, "Trump gave me his word that there won't be any car tariffs for the time being."

