Sterling rises amid Labour Party split

Pressure towards a different Brexit solution is boosting the pound as the resignation of seven Labour MPs from the U.K.'s main opposition Labour Party weighed on the influence of Jeremy Corbyn and his Brexit strategy.

The faction will sit in the U.K. Parliament as a new group of MPs, known as "The Independent Group," after citing concerns with the main opposition's "Brexit" position, "bullying" and "anti-semitism."

Sterling is up 0.4% to $1.2934.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP