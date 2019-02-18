Apple preps for life after iPhone

via Tripp Mickle at the WSJ

“Technology is evolving, and they need to continue to tweak their structure to be sure they’re on the right curve," says Gene Munster. Among Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) moves over the past few months: Promoting artificial intelligence chief John Giannandrea to the executive team, replacing its retail head, pushing out top Siri voice-assistant executive Bill Stasior, and redirecting much of the engineering resources in its services business around Hollywood programming.

Apple surely had unique reasons for each of the moves, but together they're about a transition from an iPhone-driven company into one where growth comes from services and potentially transformative technology, writes Mickle.