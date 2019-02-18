Medtronic Q3 2018 Earnings Preview

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.53B (+2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MDT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.