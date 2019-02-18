Himax Technologies Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-78.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $191.64M (+5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HIMX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.