Noble Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (-4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NBL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 23 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.