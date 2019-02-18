U.S. Silica Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-121.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $371.99M (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SLCA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.