Crestwood Equity Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Crestwood Equity (NYSE:CEQP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+106.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (-8.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CEQP has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.