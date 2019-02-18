Tower Semiconductor Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-29.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $336.37M (-5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TSEM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.