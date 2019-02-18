Expeditors Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Expeditors (NASDAQ:EXPD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (+19.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.16B (+13.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EXPD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.