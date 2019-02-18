Devon Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-18.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.66B (-33.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DVN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.