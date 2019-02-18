LendingClub Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $182.15M (+16.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.