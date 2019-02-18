American Water Works Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $855.68M (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AWK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.