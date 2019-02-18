Diamondback Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.61 (+3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $655.51M (+64.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FANG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 9 downward.