Concho Resources Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+68.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (+52.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CXO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 24 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.