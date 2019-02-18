LSC Communications Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-82.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $934.55M (-6.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LKSD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.