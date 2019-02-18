Delek US Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Delek US (NYSE:DK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (+152.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.38B (-4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.