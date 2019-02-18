Navient rejects "expression of interest" from Canyon and Plantinum

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) rejects an unsolicited "expression of interest" from Canyon Capital Advisors and Platinum Equity Advisors to acquire the company for $12.50 per share in cash, a 6.6% premium over its stock's closing price of $11.73 on February 15, 2019.

The proposal "substantially undervalues" the company, is inadequate, and not in the best interests of Navient and its shareholders, Navient said.

Navient had entered into a confidentiality agreement, including a standstill period, with each of Canyon and Platinum on Oct. 19, 2018. The standstill ended on Feb. 15, 2019.

The company said Canyon's advisor gave Navient an informal price range of $14-$15 per share, which Navient's advisors said wasn't acceptable.

"Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the board will give consideration to any bona fide proposal that is fully financed and appropriately reflects the fair value of the company. However, your expression of interest does not meet that criteria," Navient Chairman William M. Diefenderfer III wrote to Canyon in a letter.