FAA probes Southwest Airlines over baggage weight discrepancies - WSJ

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration for widespread failure to accurately track the total weight of checked bags loaded onto its flights, WSJ reports.

The FAA's year-long civil probe found systemic and significant mistakes with employee calculations and luggage loading practices, resulting in potential discrepancies when pilots compute takeoff weights, according to the report, which cites government officials and internal agency documents.

The weight discrepancies - which in a few cases have totaled more than 1,000 lbs. - could cause incorrect pilot responses to an engine emergency based on an inaccurate recording of the weight distribution between the plane’s front and rear cargo bays.

The FAA reportedly has not decided whether to impose fines or any other punishment.