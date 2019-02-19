Honda deals blow to U.K. manufacturing

U.K. manufacturing is under further pressure after Honda (NYSE:HMC) announced it would close its only British car plant in 2022, facing challenges of declining diesel vehicle demand and Brexit uncertainty.

Honda built over 160K vehicles in Swindon, accounting for a little more than 10% of Britain’s total output of 1.52M cars.

Nissan recently canceled plans to build its X-Trail SUV in the U.K, and in January, Britain's biggest automaker - Jaguar Land Rover -said it would cut 10% of its workforce.