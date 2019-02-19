Ericsson and OPPO sign initial patent license agreement

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and OPPO have signed a global patent license agreement, which includes a cross license covering the 2G, 3G and 4G patent portfolios from both companies.

OPPO will make on-going royalty payments to Ericsson based on a substantial part of their annual sales.

Gustav Brismark, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at Ericsson, says: "This important deal confirms the value of our patent portfolio and further validates the Ericsson FRAND licensing program. Ericsson has signed more than 100 patent license agreements to date, and we are delighted to sign a mutually beneficial agreement with OPPO.