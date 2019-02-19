Futures debate direction as trade talks resume

U.S. stock index futures fluctuated overnight as traders waited for new details to emerge from the latest round of U.S.-China trade talks.

At 6:30 a.m. ET: Dow -0.3% ; S&P 500 -0.3% ; Nasdaq -0.2% .

A new session of discussions will take place today, with higher level talks due later in the week.

While officials have been building up hope for a deal, the Chinese government said yesterday that Washington was inhibiting its industrial development by claiming Huawei equipment could pose a cybersecurity threat.

Oil is up 0.9% at $56.48/bbl, gold is 0.8% higher at $1332/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.66%.

