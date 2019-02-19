More on Fresh Del Monte's Q4 results

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) reports Banana segment sales declined 6.3% to $394.8M and volume fell 7% in Q4.

Other fresh produce segment sales grew 23.8% to $563.2M.

Prepared food segment sales expanded 13.4% to $87.9M.

Revenue by geography: North America: $683.7M (+24.6%); Europe: $146.3M (-10.8%); Middle East: $99.5M (-21.5%); Asia: $107.2M (+7%); Other: $9.2M (-35.2%).

The company reported higher sales in North America, driven by the acquisition of Mann Packing Company.

Gross margin rate squeezed 120 bps to 4.1%.

SG&A expense rate +10 bps to 4.5%.

