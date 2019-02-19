Advance Auto Parts lower post Q4 results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) reports comparable-store sales rose 3.4% in Q4.

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 127 bps to 44.2%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate up 82 bps to 38.1%, driven by higher bonus costs and an increase in marketing spend.

Adjusted operating margin rate expanded 45 bps to 6%.

Store count -74 Y/Y to 5109.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $9.65B to $9.8B; Comparable-store sales: 1% to 2.5%; Adjusted operating margin rate: 8% to 8.4%; Tax rate: 24% to 26%; Capex: $250 to $300M; Free cash flow: minimum $650M.

AAP -2.35% premarket.

