General Mills backs prior guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updates guidance ahead of the company's presentation today at the CAGNY investor conference

General Mills expects organic sales growth to be in a range between flat and up 1% Total sales are expected to increase 9% to 10%.

Constant-currency adjusted operating profit is expected to increase 6% to 9%.

Constant-currency adjusted diluted EPS is expected to range between flat to down 3%.

General Mills says its three key global growth priorities to drive consistent topline growth is to compete effectively through strong innovation, effective consumer marketing, and excellent in-store execution, accelerate growth on its four differential growth platforms and reshape its portfolio through growth-enhancing acquisitions and divestitures.

Source: Press Release