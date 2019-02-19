Medtronic fiscal Q3 non-GAAP EPS up 10%; raises guidance

Medtronic (MDT) Q3 results: Revenues: $7,546M (+2.4%); Cardiac & Vascular Group: $2,786M (-0.5%); Minimally Invasive Therapies Group: $2,124M (+4.1%); Restorative Therapies Group: $2,026M (+4.2%); Diabetes Group: $610M (+4.5%).
Net Income: $1,269M; Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,751M (+10.0%); EPS: $0.94; Non-GAAP EPS: $1.29 (+10.3%); CF Ops: $4,920M (34.9%).
Fiscal 2019 Guidance: Revenue growth (organic): 5.25 - 5.5% from 5.0 - 5.5%; non-GAAP EPS: $5.14 - 5.16 from $5.10 - 5.15.
Shares are down 1% premarket.
