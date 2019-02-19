Lilly and Pfizer's tanezumab successful in late-stage back pain study

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and development partner Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announce that a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating tanezumab in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic low back pain demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in pain at week 16 compared to placebo at the 10 mg dose (the 5 mg dose failed to sufficiently separate from control).

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and for publication.

The candidate was successful in two earlier late-stage studies in patients with osteoarthritis pain. A study in patients with cancer pain due to bone metastases is ongoing.

Tanezumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits (binds to) nerve growth factor (NGF), a regulator of pain processing and sensitivity.