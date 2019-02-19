Walmart tops comparable sales view, ups dividend

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reports comparable sales rose 4.2% in Q4 to top the consensus mark of +3.3%.

Total revenue was up 3.1% to $140.5B on a constant currency basis, despite international sales falling 3.2% to $32.3B.

U.S. traffic was up 0.9% Y/Y and the retailer's average ticket was up 3.3% during the quarter.

Sam's Club comparable sales increased 3.3% during the quarter.

Walmart's e-commerce sales rose 21% Y/Y. E-commerce sales were up 43% in the U.S.

The company's operating income was up 36% to $6.07B.

Walmart reaffirms its prior FY20 guidance.

Walmart also approved an annual cash dividend for FY20 of $2.12 per share vs. $2.08 per share last fiscal year.

Shares of Walmart are up 0.51% in premarket trading to $100.50.

Previously: Walmart beats by $0.08, revenue in-line (Feb. 19)