Merck's Keytruda tops Pfizer's Sutent in first-line kidney cancer

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, KEYNOTE-426, evaluating Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab), combined with Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Inlyta (axitinib), in first-line renal cell carcinoma (RCC) showed the combo's superiority to Pfizer's Sutent (sunitinib). The data were presented at the ASCO GU Cancer Symposium in San Francisco.

The combination significantly improved overall survival (OS) compared to Sutent with 47% less risk of death (hazard ratio = 0.53).

The overall response rate (ORR) was 59.3% for Keytruda + Inlyta compared to 35.7% for Sutent (p<0.0001), including a 5.8% complete response rate (versus 1.9% for Sutent). Median duration of response was 15.2 months.

The company's U.S. marketing application seeking approval for the combo in first-line RCC is under FDA review with an action date of June 20.